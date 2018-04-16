WIBW News Now!

18-year-old Wichita woman dies in car crash over weekend

by on April 16, 2018 at 11:29 AM (1 hour ago)

Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was killed when her car tumbled into the Arkansas River in Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the body of the driver, Lexus Lemuz, of Wichita, was found Sunday.  The patrol says she was traveling east on Kansas 96 when she went off the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a guardrail and continued east into a ditch.  The patrol says her car then vaulted over an embankment, struck a fence post and came to a stop in the river. Nobody else was in the car.

The crash is under investigation.

