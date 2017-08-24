18-year-old woman injured in crash north of Topeka

A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning sent an 18-year-old Topeka woman to the hospital.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the crash at the intersection of NW 58th and Topeka Boulevard happened just before 8:30 a.m.

In a news release, Stallbaumer states a silver Saturn was pulling away from the stop sign at NW 58th Street and failed to yield to an Isuzu SUV that was headed south on Topeka Boulevard.

The Isuzu struck the driver’s side of the Saturn, which continued through the intersection and came to rest in the front yard of a home on the southeast side of the intersection.

The Isuzu crashed into a utility pole.

The driver of the Saturn, 18-year-old Peyton Ellis, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The preliminary investigation indicates she was not wearing a seat belt.

The Isuzu was driven by 58-year-old Michael Myrick, of Topeka. He was wearing a seat belt and not injured, according to Stallbaumer.

The accident is under investigation.

Photos courtesy of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office