18th Annual Make A Splash Topeka Water Festival to be held on Thursday

The 18th Annual Make A Splash Topeka Water Festival will be happening on September 21st. More than 1,200 fourth graders around the area and more than 100 volunteers are expected to be at the event, which focuses on water education.

“They learn about how to be good stewards of water and how to use these natural resources,” said Molly Hadfield, Media Relations Director for the City of Topeka. “They do a lot of fun events. There are about five hands-on projects that they do.”

One of the hands-on activities will teach about garbage to ground water, where kids will make mini-landfills and see how that affects ground water.

The festival is part of a program in which festivals are scheduled annually in hundreds of locations around Kansas, the United States and internationally. Project WET (Water Education for Teachers) is an international, interdisciplinary, water science education program for formal and non-formal educators of K-12 students.

“We go on and we turn on the water faucet and we get drinking water but we don’t really think about where it comes from or how we get there,” said Hadfield. “This is something where the kids can physically see it and look at it and kind of discover what’s going on and become educated on this.”

The event will be held at Garfield Park and Community Center on Thursday, September 21st, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:05 p.m.