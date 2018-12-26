WIBW News Now!

19 of 26 Kansas state parks will offer free guided hikes on New Year’s Day

by on December 26, 2018 at 12:45 PM (2 hours ago)

Nineteen of the 26 Kansas state parks are offering guided New Year’s Day hikes as part of a nationwide initiative.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that most of the First Day Hike events will traverse a 1-mile or 2-mile, family-friendly path with park staff leading the way.  Many will be along the shores of large lakes, rugged woodlands or broad native prairies.  The hikes are free, but participants will need a vehicle permit.

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism state park director Linda Lanterman said in a news release that it’s “an amazing way to get things stared for a New Year.”  She says many participants return to do more hiking throughout the year.

The First Day Hikes initiative began 25 years ago in Massachusetts.

