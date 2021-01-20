1966 Texas Drowning Victim Identified as Kansan
Police in western Texas have identified a girl who drowned in a hotel pool in 1966 as a 17-year-old native of Kansas.
Jolaine Hemmy of Salina, drowned on July 5, 1966 at the Ropers Motel in Pecos, police say.
She was staying with a man at the hotel when her body was found.
The man, who police did not identify, was in the couple’s room when she drowned, but left while emergency responders were trying to revive her.
Police reopened the cold case last year, and her body was exhumed in August 2019, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
Hemmy was eventually identified through DNA.
Police recently traveled to Kansas to inform Hemmy’s family of the identification.
The teen’s death remains under investigation.
Pecos police worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification to verify Hemmy’s identity.