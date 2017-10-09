Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation

A motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Topeka woman Friday night is under investigation.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just before 11 p.m. near the 3300 block of North Topeka Boulevard.

A 1992 Chevrolet Silverado truck was headed south on Topeka Boulevard and was turning left into the driveway of home in the 3300 block.

The truck turned into the path of a 2005 Yamaha YZF600 street bike that was travelling north on Topeka Boulevard. The motorcycle struck the rear quarter panel of the truck.

The man driving the motorcycle, 34-year-old Austin L. Terry, of Topeka, was taken to Stormont-Vail hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman riding with Terry suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

She was later identified as 24-year-old Rosa C. Garrison, of Topeka.

According to a GoFundMe page launched by her family, Garrison was the single mother of four children, all under the age of 10 years old. The fundraiser page and social media accounts list Rosa’s last name as Dodds.

The driver of the truck, 42-year-old Chris J Patterson, of Topeka, was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.