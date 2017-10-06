Sheridan County man tased, arrested after chase

Sheriff’s officers in Sheridan County have arrested a suspect after tasing him early Friday morning.

The incident began with an attempted traffic stop just after 10:30 last night in Selden, Kansas.

A 1994 Ford Explorer sped away from a stop sign it ran, then went to the residence of the driver, where the suspect hit the patrol car. The officer ordered the suspect out of the car.

He did not comply and backed away from the officer then revved his motor in the officer’s direction and the officer fired four shots at the suspect vehicle. A short pursuit happened again for a couple of blocks and the suspect then wrecked the Explorer and fled on foot.

Just after 4 a.m. the suspect was found at a residence on Main Street in Selden and officers were forced to tase him to take him into custody. No one was hurt, and the suspects name will not be released until he is formally charged.