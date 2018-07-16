$2.5 million gifts from Evergy, Capital Federal for Plaza project announced Monday

In a joint announcement held Monday, Capitol Federal® and Evergy in conjunction with The Greater Topeka Partnership and Downtown Topeka Foundation, revealed Capitol Federal® and Evergy will both donate $2.5 million dollars to the construction and completion of the Plaza downtown which will be developed at the northeast corner of 7th and Kansas Ave., and opened by March of 2020.

Capitol Federal Chief Executive Officer John B. Dicus said, “Capitol Federal is proud to support downtown efforts and remains committed to the continuing support of community focused projects. The new Plaza will not only be the heart of a vibrant Downtown District, but the cornerstone of the entire Topeka community. “

“We are excited to be in the heart of Topeka’s downtown redevelopment, which is a testament to what public-private partnerships and community leadership can accomplish,” Terry Bassham, president and CEO of Evergy, which was formed when Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy merged in June, said. “We are excited to support the downtown plaza with our first major gift as Evergy.”

The Plaza, which has yet to be given an official name, will serve as a hub for activities in Downtown Topeka.

“As the Mayor of Topeka I have been so impressed with our corporate partners Capitol Federal® and Evergy,” Said Michelle De La Isla, City of Topeka Mayor. “With these significant donations, our city will finally realize the dream of having a plaza downtown. I look forward to working together on joint projects in the future.”

Current funding for the Plaza comes from several sources including donations from local businesses, private fundraising and the Topeka Lodging Association which assessed themselves a tax of $1 per room night through a tourism business improvement district. The estimate is expected to be approximately $500,000 per year for the next ten years. The money will be used to pay for fees and operating costs of the plaza.

“We at the Topeka Lodging Association are so pleased to have played a vital part in the creation and sustainability of this Plaza,” said Kurt Young, Executive Director of the Topeka Lodging Association. “Residents and visitors will have a place to gather to enjoy events, concerts, and countless other special occasions in Downtown Topeka for years to come.”

The plaza will include many features for use by the public including a water feature for children to play in that has the ability to turn into an ice rink in the winter months. Also included are a 30-foot digital screen and a fully equipped performance stage with sound and lighting and ample seating for people to enjoy being in Downtown Topeka.

“Capitol Federal and Evergy are incredible community partners at the highest level. Their investment in the Downtown Topeka Plaza is both extraordinary and transformational for our community. We cannot thank them enough.” Pat Michaelis, Chairman, Downtown Topeka Foundation.

“The idea of a public plaza became more real with these announcements. The financial dedication of these funds will help ensure the construction of a plaza open and available to all and to serve as the focal point of our downtown. As the Chair of the Shawnee County Commission I wish to thank the donors for their contributions and look forward to being able to enjoy the plaza with my family and friends,” said Kevin Cook, Shawnee County Commissioner.

Construction of the Plaza is scheduled to begin in early 2019.