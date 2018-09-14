2 arrested after reported gun sale at Lawrence High School

Two juveniles at Lawrence High School were arrested this week after a parent reported hearing that a student tried to sell a gun to another student.

Principal Matt Brungardt said in an email to parents that police and school officials discovered the weapon had been taken from a parent’s home. Lawrence police recovered the firearm off the school campus.

District spokeswoman Julie Boyle said the gun was found Thursday. She says the parents of the students were notified and disciplinary action had been taken in accordance with district policy.

Lawrence officer Derrick Smith said Friday that two juveniles were arrested Monday morning on the school grounds.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a question about whether charges would be filed.