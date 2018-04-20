WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


63°F
Clear
Feels Like 63°
Winds SE 18 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain65°
42°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain49°
44°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain58°
45°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy62°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy63°
44°

2 arrested in Salina after nearly 190 animals found starving or dead on property

by on April 20, 2018 at 2:11 PM (3 hours ago)

Saline County authorities say two people were arrested after nearly 190 animals were found starving or dead on property in rural Salina.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says deputies went to the land on Saturday to investigate a report that said the cattle and horses appeared to be neglected.  The Salina Journal reports the animals were seized and two people were arrested on Wednesday.  Soldan said the 189 animals included cattle, horses and 24 domestic animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits and goats.

Deputies arrested 66-year-old Beverly Fullen and 40-year-old Matthew Fullen, of Salina, on charges that include 165 misdemeanors and four felony counts of cruelty to animals.

Soldan says the animals were taken to pastures and shelters.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.