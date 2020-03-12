2 charged in murder of Kansas man in his home
Authorities say two Kansas men were charged Thursday with first-degree murder and other crimes connected to the death of an 83-year-old Vermillion man.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the murder charges stem from the Jan. 24 death of Donald E. McLaughlin at his home.
The Marshall County attorney filed charges against 18-year-old Jeremy M. Penix II of Melvern and 47-year-old Jefferson S. Goad of Waverly.
Both men also face charges of conspiracy, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer.