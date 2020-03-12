      Weather Alert

2 charged in murder of Kansas man in his home

Mar 12, 2020 @ 5:30pm

Authorities say two Kansas men were charged Thursday with first-degree murder and other crimes connected to the death of an 83-year-old Vermillion man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the murder charges stem from the Jan. 24 death of Donald E. McLaughlin at his home.

The Marshall County attorney filed charges against 18-year-old Jeremy M. Penix II of Melvern and 47-year-old Jefferson S. Goad of Waverly.

Both men also face charges of conspiracy, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer.

