2-county Kansas wildfire sets new state record

by on March 9, 2017 at 6:44 AM (35 mins ago)

A massive grass fire raging in two Kansas counties has set a state record for the biggest involving a single blaze.

Kansas Division of Emergency Management spokeswoman Katie Horner says an estimated 861 square miles of land have been blackened in Comanche and Clark
counties as of Wednesday.

The 625 square miles charred in Clark County is about 85 percent of that county’s land.

Horner says the previous record came last year, with the Anderson Creek fire consuming 488 square miles of land in Barber and Comanche counties.

Horner says that since Saturday, large grassfires have been reported in 23 Kansas counties, consuming more than 1,000 square miles.

