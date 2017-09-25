WIBW News Now!

2 dead, 1 in jail following stabbing, fire at downtown Topeka apartment

by on September 25, 2017 at 5:10 AM

A suspect is in jail on murder charges after two people were killed Sunday evening at an apartment near downtown Topeka.

Police were called around 6 p.m. to the Capital Corner Apartment, in the 800 block of SW Polk, on reports of a stabbing that had occurred in one of the apartments. As officers were responding, more 911 calls came in about a fire in the building.

Officers arrived and found a male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, according to Capt. Scott Gilchrist.  

A second victim was found dead inside the building.

Gilchrist says 62-year-old Maximo Campillo-Echevarria is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with Sunday’s incident.

Officers found Campillo-Echevarria walking in the area a short time after police responded to the scene.

He was taken in for questioning and later booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

Topeka Police Sgt. Steve Sixkiller says a fire was reported on the third floor of the apartment building. He could not confirm whether the fire was related to the homicides.

The Topeka Fire Department and Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle