WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


31°F
Overcast
Feels Like 19°
Winds NW 18 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast43°
25°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy43°
25°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear50°
33°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear60°
41°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy57°
31°

2 ex-students at Kansas military school charged in assault

by on January 22, 2018 at 3:30 PM

Authorities have filed criminal charges against two former students related to last week’s sexual assault in a dorm room at St. John’s Military School.

Court records show the two boys, ages 15 and 16, were formally charged late Friday with aggravated criminal sodomy, a felony.  The Associated Press is not naming them because they are juveniles.

The attorney for the family of the 15-year-old Texas boy who was allegedly assaulted says the family has taken him out of school.  St. John’s Military School posted a statement on its website saying a “deeply troubling incident” took place on campus and that staff notified local authorities.  It added that “every child deserves to be believed.”

The school says the two cadets who were arrested were dismissed from the school.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.