2 hurt after teen driver crashes into Lawrence home

by on April 11, 2017 at 2:56 PM (4 hours ago)

Police say a 15-year-old drove into a Lawrence duplex, sending two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the crash happened Monday night when the boy failed to negotiate a turn.

The car he was driving hit a curb before crashing through a duplex wall. The vehicle was nearly entirely inside the building when it came to a stop.

The boy fled the scene on foot. Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Kim Murphree said in an email that he was later found and cited on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid driver’s license.

The girl who was riding in the passenger seat wasn’t hurt. But Murphree says both people inside the home were taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

