WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


63°F
Clear
Feels Like 63°
Winds West 13 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear77°
44°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear70°
43°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy73°
57°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy80°
64°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy78°
64°

2 injured in crash with Topeka officer’s patrol vehicle suing government for $5 million

by on April 27, 2018 at 10:41 AM (1 hour ago)

Two people injured in a crash with a Topeka officer’s patrol vehicle are suing for $5 million.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Jesus Meza and Mayra Meraz filed the suit last month against Topeka’s city government.  They allege the crash happened in April 2016 after the on-duty officer drove through a red light at an excessive speed.  Meza’s car rolled several times and was destroyed.

The claims says Meza underwent surgeries after being diagnosed with a scraped cornea and several fractures.  It said Meraz suffered from headaches as well as back and hip pain.  The paper obtained the claim this week through a records request.

Topeka city officials say the officer still works for the police department, but officials declined to comment further, saying the city doesn’t discuss pending litigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.