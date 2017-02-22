2 Kansas administrators charged with failing to report abuse

Two Kansas school administrators are charged with failing to report suspected child abuse involving a former teacher who is accused of having sex with at least one student.

Prairie View High School principal Tim Weis and former Prairie View School District superintendent Chris Kleidotsy were charged Tuesday in Linn County.

They are accused of not reporting potential sex crimes involving Keaten Krell, a former English teacher and girls’ basketball coach who was charged in May with

20 counts of unlawful sexual relations.

Kleidotsy was named superintendent of the Tonganoxie district in May and has been suspended with pay from that job.

The Prairie View district said in a statement that it has placed a staff member on leave.

Prairie View USD 362 school district values the safety of our students and complies with Kansas law in matters involving students. Kansas law requires all school employees to report suspected child abuse. The Linn County Attorney has charged a staff member with allegedly failing to report abuse. The safety of USD 362 students has been and will continue to be the number one priority for the district. Pending the outcome of this matter the staff member has been placed on administrative leave.

It wasn’t immediately known if Weis, Kleidotsy or Krell had attorneys.

