2 killed in head-on crash near Coffeyville

Authorities say two people have been killed in a head-on crash in southeast Kansas, including a fire department lieutenant whose colleagues responded to the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday when the pickup truck that 44-year-old Derek Messner was driving crossed the centerline of U.S. 166 and struck another truck 3 miles west of Coffeyville. Messner and the other driver, 57-year-old Garry Bush, of Caney, were killed. A female passenger also was injured.

It wasn’t clear what caused Messner’s truck to cross the center line. The City of Coffeyville said in a Facebook post that Messner was a lieutenant with the Coffeyville Fire Department. The post said the crash was “hitting our department hard.”