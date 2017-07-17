WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


83°F
Clear
Feels Like 88°
Winds South 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear95°
72°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear95°
77°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear98°
78°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear99°
79°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear101°
81°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Watch until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

2 killed in plane crash near Atchison

by on July 17, 2017 at 4:40 AM (6 hours ago)

A World War II era plane crashed in northeast Kansas Sunday, killing two people.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 1944 P-51 Mustang crashed just after 10 a.m. Sunday in a field five miles south of the Amelia Earhart Airport in Atchison.

KHP crash logs show the plane was travelling southeast and had turned around, possibly headed back toward the airport. After turning, the plane dove toward and collided with the ground.

Both occupants of the plane were killed in the crash.

They were identified as 64-year-old Vlado Lenoch, of Burr Ridge, Illinois; and 34-year-old Bethany Root, of Atchison.

Root was the general manager of the Amelia Earhart Airport.

It was unknown if either victim was wearing their safety restraints.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle