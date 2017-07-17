2 killed in plane crash near Atchison

A World War II era plane crashed in northeast Kansas Sunday, killing two people.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 1944 P-51 Mustang crashed just after 10 a.m. Sunday in a field five miles south of the Amelia Earhart Airport in Atchison.

KHP crash logs show the plane was travelling southeast and had turned around, possibly headed back toward the airport. After turning, the plane dove toward and collided with the ground.

Both occupants of the plane were killed in the crash.

They were identified as 64-year-old Vlado Lenoch, of Burr Ridge, Illinois; and 34-year-old Bethany Root, of Atchison.

Root was the general manager of the Amelia Earhart Airport.

It was unknown if either victim was wearing their safety restraints.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.