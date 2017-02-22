2 men face sentencing for Kansas hate crime attack

Two southwest Kansas men face sentencing for their roles in a hate crime against black Somali men in Dodge City.

U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten is expected to decide on Wednesday their punishment for a June 2015 assault on three strangers because they were black

and from Somalia. Two of the victims were stabbed with a broken bottle.

Armando Sotello has pleaded guilty to one count of a hate crime for the attack on a Somali man who was sitting on a bench with two other Somali men outside an

African grocery Store in Dodge City.

Omar Cantero Martinez pleaded guilty to perjury for falsely testifying during a federal trial related to the hate crimes that ended with a hung jury.