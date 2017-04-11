2 Ottawa teens arrested for bringing a gun to school

A high school in Ottawa was placed on lockdown Monday after it was reported that a student had brought a handgun to school.

Assistant Chief of Police Adam Weingartner says around 11:15 a.m., a school resource officer at Ottawa High School was notified of a possible weapon on campus.

According to a news release, the officer was off campus at the time investigating a burglary at an elementary school in which three people were arrested. Additional officers were called to the high school to investigate the report.

Those officers learned the student who was seen with the gun was had left the building for a school-sponsored field trip.

Police searched the high school and eventually found a backpack belonging to the student inside an empty classroom. The gun was found inside the backpack.

Weingartner says two boys – one 15, the other 16 years old, were arrested without incident at an off-campus location.

They were booked into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center for defacing identifying marks on a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm on school property. Formal charges are pending.

According to a timeline provided by the Ottawa Police Department, the lockdown order was lifted less than 45 minutes after police were told about the gun.

11:13 a.m. SRO notified police staff about report of student with gun on campus

11:15 a.m. Initial responding officers arrive at Ottawa High School

11:20 a.m. All responding units arrive, perimeter secured

11:27 a.m. Parking lots cleared at Ottawa High School

11:29 a.m. Information relayed that student reported to have gun is on field trip, not in school

11:31 a.m. Firearm located in backpack in classroom

11:37 a.m. First suspect detained off-campus

11:53 a.m. All clear issued, police units clear scene

“The department engaged in a unified response with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to secure the school and conduct an investigation,” said Ottawa Police Chief Dennis Butler in a statement issued Monday night. “Both departments routinely plan and train for such a response and today’s response mirrored those efforts. Our primary goals and objectives are ensuring the safety and security of the students and staff at Ottawa High School and Ottawa Middle School. During a fluid situation rife with unknown circumstances every action taken today was to prevent a tragic outcome that we see all too often in communities across this country. The prompt reporting and cooperation of the Ottawa High School Administrative staff aided us today in helping resolve this situation. Furthermore, this investigation will continue to determine how and why a weapon was introduced into school.”

Authorities have not released the names of the students.

Image via Google Maps