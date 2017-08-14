2 suspects sought in attempted armed robbery of a SW Topeka Subway

Two suspects are still on the run after an attempted armed robbery at a southwest Topeka sandwich shop.

Topeka police say a man carrying a knife entered the Subway restaurant located at 2518 SW 17th St around 9 p.m. Saturday. When the suspect demanded money, store employees were able to run outside and call police.

According to a news release, the suspect was described as a six-foot tall, mixed-race male wearing a black hoodie with a “Zoo York” emblem, black pants and a black ski mask. He was also carrying a red bandana.

The suspect fled the scene in a black, four-door Nissan with tinted windows.

Witnesses described the driver of Nissan as a heavy-set, mixed-race woman, standing five-foot, six-inch tall. She was wearing a gray tank top and a multi-colored bandana on her head.

Police say a bystander threw ice cream at the Nissan as it fled the scene, heading north on SW Medford.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle used in the attempted robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.