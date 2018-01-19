WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


38°F
Clear
Feels Like 30°
Winds SSW 14 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy52°
33°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast51°
37°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain54°
31°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Snow38°
24°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear43°
25°

2 Wichita police officers accused of obstructing justice after outing undercover officer in illegal gambling sting

by on January 19, 2018 at 11:15 AM (7 mins ago)

Federal prosecutors are accusing two former Wichita police officers and a gambling operator of obstruction of justice for their roles in identifying a suspected undercover officer who was investigating illegal gambling.

An indictment unsealed Thursday charges police officers Michael Zajkowski and Bruce Mackey with obstruction of law enforcement along with a gambling operator Brock Wedman.  Wedman was also charged with lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.  Also, separately charged Thursday in a criminal complaint with two counts of lying to the FBI about a poker game was retired Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Frederikson.  Court records do not indicate whether the men have attorneys.

The charges stem from a February 12, 2014, poker game during which the Zajkowski and Mackey allegedly used police department resources to determine the ownership of a vehicle driven by the suspected undercover investigator and then outing him to Wedman.  Prosecutors say Frederiksen was a player in that game.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.