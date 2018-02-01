2 women arrested in death of Euroda man found in burning house

Douglas County authorities say two women are in custody in the death of a Eudora man whose body was found inside a burning house.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a 38-year-old Lawrence woman and a 37-year-old Leavenworth woman were arrested on Thursday. They were booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and arson and aggravated burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thirty-four-year-old Joel Wales was found dead November 3rd in the home south of Lawrence.