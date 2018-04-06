WIBW News Now!

2 women arrested in Hutchinson hoax emergency call

by on April 6, 2018 at 2:14 PM (4 hours ago)

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of making a hoax emergency call that led police to order a man from a Hutchinson garage at gunpoint while he held a 3-month-old baby amid a custody dispute.

The Hutchinson News reports that the women were arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of making a false call for emergency services.

An affidavit read Thursday during their first appearance says police surrounded the garage after receiving a call that an armed man had battered two family members and didn’t want to return to prison.  No one was hurt before or during the call.

A judge found probable cause for the women’s arrest and ordered them to reappear next week.  No charges were immediately filed.  One of the women is awaiting sentencing for battery.

