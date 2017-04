A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Thursday after being exposed to was doctors believe to be methamphetamine.

Topeka police say the mother brought the child to the hospital because it was acting “odd” and “erratic.”

Lt. Andrew Beightel says doctors tested the child positive for methamphetamine.

The child was listed in stable condition Thursday night.

Beightel says the parents were questioned, but had not been taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the incident.