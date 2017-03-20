2-year-old left in car while parents went to church services

A 2-year-old Kansas boy left for two hours Sunday in a hot car while his parents went to church services has been hospitalized with extreme heat exposure.

Law enforcement authorities in Finney County say the child had fallen asleep in the car during the ride to church. The parents both believed that the other had

taken the child from the vehicle and was in Sunday school with the other children.

The parents began searching for their son after the services ended and the child never came out of Sunday school. He was found unresponsive in the car.

The parents took him to a local hospital where he was stabilized and then transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Temperatures at the time were 92 degrees with 7 percent humidity.