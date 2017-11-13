20-mile chase through Jackson County ends in crash, arrest

An Olathe man was arrested over the weekend after leading authorities on a 20-mile chase through Jackson County.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a gray 2002 Honda Civic with Missouri plates near 150th and Q Road. The vehicle’s tag was reported stolen out of Blue Springs, Missouri and the car was reported stolen from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The driver sped away after the deputy approached the car.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit that that led across parts of the Prairie Band Nation and Jackson County and into the City of Holton.

When the suspect reached the south side of Holton, he drove into the parking lot of the Banner Creek Animal Clinic and through the yard of a neighboring home. He then crashed through a fence, went back on to U.S. Highway 75 and headed north through Holton.

Once north of the Holton city limits, the suspect went east toward Prairie Lake City Park and eventually went off road and crashed into a small creek on the southeast side of the lake.

The driver and two passengers were taken into custody at the scene of the crash, nearly 45 minutes after the chase began.

The alleged driver of the stolen car, 28-year-old Robert Joseph Calisti, was booked into the Jackson County Jail on felony possession of stolen property, felony flee and eluding and a number of traffic crimes and drug charges. Officers reportedly found methamphetamine and marijuana on the suspect.

Morse says Calisti may face additional charges.

The two passengers were not identified and have not been charged in connection with the incident.