2006 Republican nominee reacts to NRA F rating

2006 Republican nominee for governor Jim Barnett refused to fill out the questionnaire sent to him by the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and so they gave him an F. Barnett sees that as a threat.

“When I received the questionnaire, there’s a threat that if you don’t complete the questionnaire, you’re going to get a question mark. They gave me an F,” said Barnett. “Frankly, I haven’t had an F ever in my life. I support the Second Amendment.”

Barnett sees this as a strong-arm tactic of a special interest group trying to influence the governor.

“I’m not going to be threatened,” said Barnett. “I’m not going to be controlled. I believe that you see Kobach and Colyer crawling all over each other, trying to look the most pro-gun, trying to look the most pro-life, trying to look the most hard on illegal immigration, when the reality is, we need a governor who is going to be independent thinking and thinking about what Kansas needs. Right now, we need a governor to get our state’s economy growing. That’s really what the next governor of Kansas has to focus on.”

Barnett believes that the focus on each other is taking both Colyer and Kobach’s eyes off the ball.

“They both look like they can’t focus on what the state needs,” said Barnett. “They’re focused on trying to beat each other up and fight in this campaign with each other when we really ought to be focused on the people of Kansas. What do we need to do to educate our children? What do we need to do to help keep our hospitals open, to build our roads, to get our economy growing, to attract and retain young people in our state? That’s what our focus should be.”

Barnett joins six other candidates on the Republican primary ballot for governor August 7.