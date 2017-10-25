2017 PAFRA World Championship Rodeo this weekend in Topeka

A unique rodeo organization is having its signature event in Topeka this weekend. ‘

“PAFRA’s beginnings start back in the 1970’s with the Military Rodeo Association,” said James Hastings with PAFRA. “It migrated into the Military Cowboys Rodeo Association and then back in 2000 is when PAFRA began. It’s made up of armed services members. Active, retired and veterans of those services and their immediate family members, the spouses. Children up to age 18 are eligible to be members and compete in our world championship rodeo.”

Since American service men and women serve all over the world, they also rodeo all over the world.

“We have circuits that are actually worldwide,” Hastings said. “We have a European circuit, an Alaskan circuit and of course in all the corners of the U.S. The World Championship is our big hurrah. That’s the final rodeo of the year and that’s where we crown our champions.”

Those champions will come from all of the different branches of service.

“We’ve got Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines,” said Hastings. “We’ve got Coast Guard, National Guard, past, present and some of them probably future, I’d be willing to bet, some of the kids.”

The bond between those who have served helps bring a unified atmosphere to the rodeo.

“There’s definitely a fraternal bond there,” said Hastings. “That’s one of the things that we feel. People that you don’t see or haven’t seen in years, or may never

even have met, you’re already friends before you get there. You just haven’t met yet. Each year we look forward to it. There’s a lot of people that come down that

don’t even compete, that will actually come out to the rodeo just to socialize.”

Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for kids 5-11 and 4 and under are free. Military and Veterans get in free on Thursday with valid ID and get a $2 discount on Friday and Saturday with ID.

Performances are at 7 p.m. each night.