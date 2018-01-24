2017 returns largely unaffected by new tax law changes, but beware of life changes from this past year

You’ve been hearing about tax law changes, but from a federal standpoint, those are generally in tax year 2018, so the 2017 returns you’re filing now shouldn’t be affected.

“The big bill, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act really does not touch the tax returns that folks are going to be filing right now,” said Mark Steber with Jackson Hewitt. “There are a couple of small provisions that you should tell your tax pro about, one related to medical deductions. They made that easier for taxpayers to take. There’s a little bit of a change on disaster relief and for small business owners, there’s a bit faster way to take some expense on some assets, but for

the lion’s share of the changes, those are for 2018.”

People generally need to remember what has changed in their life from one tax year to the next and let their preparer know about those changes.

“Those tend to change your tax return, most often to the benefit, but if you’re not watching for it, looking at last year’s return when you’re sitting there with your professional or doing it yourself and you forget to tell them that you or your spouse has started a small business on the side or went back to school for some extra education, or you had a son or a daughter or dependent go to college or move out of the house, those life changes are never trivial,” said Steber. “They can drive big tax changes, and in many cases, big tax benefits.”

Steber says file early if you can.

First and foremost is, 75 percent or 3 out of 4 taxpayers get a refund,” said Steber. “It’s always wise to file early, because, of course, you get your money early. Secondly, you never know if you’re going to be missing a piece of documentation, so waiting til the last minute and then your tax pro says, hey, last year you had this thing, just gives you a little extra time. Third, and probably the most valuable reason to file early is simply because with all the ID theft and refund crime, the person who files first locks up the Social Security numbers.”

The IRS can help you if a fraudulent return is filed before yours, but the easiest way to avoid that is to file early. For more information, go to jacksonhewitt.com.