Tuesday saw voters from Shawnee County hit the polls to cast ballots for numerous municipal and school board positions.

WIBW News Now is live at the Shawnee County Election Office to provided updated results as they come in.

All results are unofficial until certified by the County Board of Canvassers.

Registered Voters – 105,713 Ballots cast – 20,221 Blank ballots – 12

Topeka Mayor Total Total Votes Michelle De La Isla 8,167 Spencer Duncan 7,719 Write-in Votes 83

Topeka City Council – District 1 Total Total Votes31 Lanell Griffith 318 Karen A. Hiller 882 Write-in Votes 3

Topeka City Council – District 3 Total Total Votes Janel Clay-Bills 247 Silvia Ortiz 541 Write-in Votes 3

Topeka City Council District 4 – Unexpired Term Total Total Votes Breta Bloomberg 167 Tony Emerson 1,202 Jonathan R. Schumm 383 Write-in Votes 8

Topeka City Council – District 5 Total Total Votes Scott Bowman 379 Brett Kell 332 Mike Padilla 1,101 Write-in Votes 1

Topeka City Council – District 7 Total Total Votes Joselito “Ping” Enriquez 1,142 Aaron Mays 1,524 Write-in Votes 2

Topeka City Council – District 9 Total Total Votes Joe Cheray 289 Michael Lesser 1,434 Justin Titzman 345 Write-in Votes 8

Auburn Mayor Total Total Votes Tim Cochran 6 Write-in Votes 6

Auburn City Council Total Total Votes Erik Wood 7 Write-in Votes 8

Rossville Mayor Total Total Votes Kenneth Wichman 11 Write-in Votes

Rossville City Council Total Total Votes James F. Meyer 1o Travis Van Vleck 9 Write-in Votes

Silver Lake City Council Total Total Votes Nancy Bryant 122 Thomas Noble 95 Larry C. Ross 107 Write-in Votes 12

Willard Mayor – NO CANDIDATE Total Total Votes Write-in Votes

Willard City Council Total Total Votes Tina M. Dick 0 Write-in Votes

USD 321 District 1 Position 4 Total Total Votes John R. Simecka 24 Write-in Votes

USD 321 District 2 Position 5 Total Total Votes Jody J. Mitchell 26 Write-in Votes

USD 321 District 3 Position 6 Total Total Votes Michael A. Lett 20 Write-in Votes 1

USD 321 District 3 Position 3 Unexpired Term Total Total Votes Gene Lueger 19 Write-in Votes 1

USD 330 Sub District 1 Position 4 Total Total Votes Clinton Lambotte 38 Write-in Votes 34

USD 330 Sub District 2 Position 5 Total Total Votes Jim Rudeen 63 Write-in Votes 4

USD 330 Sub District 3 Position 6 Total Total Votes Jon Deters 67 Write-in Votes 3

USD 340 Position 4 Total Total Votes Christopher W. Feuerborn 3 Morgan L Hall 4 Jim Malloy 5 Write-in Votes 0

USD 340 Position 5 – NO CANDIDATE Total Total Votes Write-in Votes 3

USD 340 Position 6 Total Total Votes David Jensen 6 Rhonda Sayles 4 Write-in Votes 0

USD 345 District A Position 4 Total Total Votes Cherie Sage 834 Write-in Votes 9

USD 345 District B Position 5 Total Total Votes Kent Biggs 193 Richard V. Eckert 222 Keith Griffin 502 Write-in Votes 1

USD 345 District C Position 6 Total Total Votes Karl W. McNorton 855 Write-in Votes 11

USD 372 Member At-Large (3 Positions) Total Total Votes Jake Fisher 229 Tracy L. Higinbotham 238 Write-in Votes 181

USD 434 Position 4 Total Total Votes Zachary Anshutz 0 Write-in Votes 0

USD 434 Position 5 Total Total Votes Tanner Black 0 Write-in Votes 0

USD 434 Position 6 Total Total Votes Amy Crotinger 0 Write-in Votes 0

USD 437 District A Position 4 Total Total Votes Jacqueline Whitney Lightcap 1,623 Write-in Votes 37

USD 437 District B Position 5 – NO CANDIDATE Total Total Votes Write-in Votes 291

USD 437 District C Position 6 Total Total Votes Amanda Kiefer 898 Michael White 1,039 Write-in Votes 10

USD 450 District A Position 4 Total Total Votes Thomas P. Browne Jr. 910 Rosa R. Cavazos 892 Write-in Votes 4

USD 450 District B Position 5 Total Total Votes Erica Price 1,014 Jason A Schulz 290 Ken Scott 503 Write-in Votes 3

USD 450 District C Position 6 Total Total Votes Renae “Grame” Hansen 1,068 Matthew Stadler 706 Write-in Votes 3

USD 501 District 1 Position 1 Total Total Votes John R. Williams 5,921 Write-in Votes 118

USD 501 District 2 Position 2 Total Total Votes Michael R. Morrison 5,986 Write-in Votes 116