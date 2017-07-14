2017 USSSA Fastpitch National Championships held at Bettis Family Sports Complex

A section of the 2017 USSSA Fastpitch National Championships will be held at Bettis Family Sports Complex and the Lake Shawnee Girls Softball Complex this year.

Forty-one teams from seven states around the Midwest will compete in the “C” division of the tournament from July 19-22. Fifteen teams are from Kansas and 26 are from states including Oklahoma (9), Missouri (5), Nebraska (4), Iowa (4), Arkansas (3) and Colorado (1). Age divisions include 14 and under, 16 and under and 18 and under.

Shawnee County Commissioner Shelly Buhler will welcome the teams during the opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. July 19 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Bids to host the tournament are highly competitive as communities across the country hope to garner the economic benefit from hosting the tournament and bringing in out-of-town guests. Last year, teams from as far away as Colorado came to Shawnee County to play in the tournament.

More details are available on the tournament website www.usssanationalchampionships.com/.