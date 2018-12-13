2018 Year in Search lists what people Googled the most

If you’ve wondered what the world is searching for during big events, Google knows. They have released their 2018 Year in Search list.

“We want it to be unique to the year,” said Molly VandenBerg, Google Search Trends Expert. “As opposed to just looking to top search things, we reference a lot of anonymized, aggregate search data. What we really look for is what we call trending searches. That’s where we see a sustained spike in traffic this year, as opposed to last year.”

The biggest search was a truly worldwide event.

“The number one trending search this year in the U.S, also globally, is the World Cup, which I thought was really interesting, especially because the U.S. didn’t even qualify,” said VandenBerg. “People are really following soccer these days and are really interested in that. That was really a big cultural moment for a lot of folks.”

The biggest news events in search were actually weather events.

“Hurricane Florence that hit the Carolinas, that was definitely a big moment,” said VandenBerg. “We saw people tracking that story really closely, as we typically do with those sorts of events, as people try to suss out more information, keep up to date and figure out ways that they can help.”

The top how-to search on Google in 2018 was how to vote.