2018’s Hardest-Working States in America; Kansas 10th according to WalletHub

To determine where Americans work the hardest, the personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators. They range from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

“Kansas ranked right in the top 10, as far as being a hard-working state,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Especially when it comes to direct work factors, like longer work weeks, a high employment rate, a low share of households where no adults are working and whether this is good or bad, quite a few workers leaving vacation time unused.”

Research shows that Americans work 25% more hours than their counterparts in Europe. Gonzalez says Kansas does well across the board when it comes to how hard they work.

“Kansans spend more time at work, more people working, having jobs,” said Gonzalez. “Even when it looks at things with workers with multiple jobs, higher commute times, more volunteer hours per resident, Kansas does well among those factors, as well.”

The states with a higher ranking in the survey are generally more isolated and lower in population than Kansas.

“The top five states were Nebraska at number five, then South Dakota, Wyoming, North Dakota and Alaska,” said Gonzalez. “A lot of these places tend to be a little bit more rural and have jobs that really go beyond the nine-to-five. Farming jobs, agricultural jobs, where you have to put in long work days.”

