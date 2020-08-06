AUDIO: Chiefs Training Camp Reports with Mitch Holthus
When the calendar turns to August, we get excited for football, both college and pro, and with that comes a lot of great football coverage.
NFL training camps are here and that means one thing: Chiefs training camp reports with Mitch Holthus.
Every weekday in the month of August, we will talk all things Kansas City Chiefs. The Voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, joins 580 Sports Talk at 5:20 pm every weekday. We will break down everything training camp related.
Click below to check out each day’s training camp report:
Monday, August 3rd: Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder
Tuesday, August 4th: Patrick Mahomes on the acclimation period
Wednesday, August 5th: The role of Tyrann Mathieu
Thursday, August 6th: What Clyde Edwards-Helaire brings to the table