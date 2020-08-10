2020 Clean Slate Day canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
The City of Topeka Municipal Court made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Clean Slate Day Event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health concerns. The court is dedicated to providing a safe environment to its patrons, and with an event this large in size, it is not feasible to provide adequate social distancing and sanitization to ensure that members of our community remain protected from the potential spread of COVID-19. The decision is a difficult one because this event provides the opportunity for a fresh start for people with Topeka Municipal Court offenses.
As a reminder, the following services that are provided at Clean Slate Day can still be accomplished by coming into the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office on a walk-in basis: recalling of arrest warrants, resetting payment plans, setting up different payment options, and filing petitions for expungements. The courthouse is open Mon-Fri from 730 am to 430 pm but does close at noon on the 1st Friday of every month for in-service training. A picture ID is required to verify your identity, and patrons coming into the courthouse for these purposes will not be subject to arrest.
The public is encouraged to come into the clerk’s office located at 214 SE 8th Ave, 66603 or to call (785) 368-3776 to discuss additional options that may be available.