2020 Kansas Livestock Association Convention Changes to a Virtual Format
The Kansas Livestock Association Board of Directors met on Monday and the decision was made to move the 2020 KLA Convention to a virtual format and also move the date of the membership and business meeting. Due to the COVID-related limits on gatherings, implemented by Sedgwick County last week, it would have made it impossible to the hold the KLA Convention at the downtown Hyatt in Wichita.
This is the second change to this year’s convention. It was announced in early November that they changed to a one day, in-person event on December 3.
KLA CEO Matt Teagarden, in an email to KLA members, also says to comply with the requirement of 30 days’ notice of the annual meeting, the Membership and Business meeting will be held on Thursday, December 17. The remaining committee and council meetings will be held during the two weeks preceding the Membership and Business Meeting.
The KLA staff are finalizing details about how participants will access the meetings and voting will be conducted.
If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the KLA office.
Here’s a copy of the email sent be KLA Tuesday afternoon:
KLA Annual Membership and Business Meeting
Thursday, December 17
Noon to 2:00 p.m.
Virtual
KLA Members and Friends.
The KLA Board of Directors met yesterday and made the decision to move the 2020 KLA Convention to a virtual format. COVID-related limits on gatherings, implemented by Sedgwick County last week, made it impossible to hold the convention at the Hyatt in Wichita.
To comply with the requirement of 30 days’ notice of the annual meeting, the Membership and Business Meeting will be held on Thursday, December 17. Remaining committee and council meetings will be held during the two weeks preceding the Membership and Business Meeting.
An outline of the schedule is inserted below. KLA staff are finalizing details about how participants will access the meetings and voting will be conducted.
While the virtual format doesn’t require a registration fee to participate, we will have a registration requirement in order to manage voting in the virtual meetings. We will have updated registration information available beginning Friday, November 20. If you previously registered for convention, we’ll ask you to register again. The virtual meetings require some additional detail for each attendee. Refunds for convention registration will be processed in the next 30 days.
Please contact the KLA Office with any questions or concerns you have.
Thank you,
Matt
KLA Virtual Convention Schedule
Wednesday, December 2
Noon to 1:00 p.m. Natural Resources Committee
Thursday, December 3
Noon to 1:00 p.m. Animal Health and ID Committee
Tuesday, December 8
1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tax Committee
Wednesday, December 9
Noon to 1:30 p.m. Stockgrowers Council
Thursday, December 17
Noon to 2:00 p.m. KLA Membership and Business Meeting
Source: Kansas Livestock Association