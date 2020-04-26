2020 local draft hub: Players from Kansas colleges drafted and signed as free agents
Two players from Kansas college were selected in the 2020 NFL draft, both of whom are offensive linemen.
Kansas’ Hakeem Adeniji went in the sixth round to the Cincinnati Bengals, while Washburn’s Kyle Hinton is headed to the Minnesota Vikings.
Kansas State also got involved on Day 3 of the draft despite having its draft pick streak snapped, with several Wildcats signing as free agents.
Brief profiles can be found below on both Adeniji and Hinton, with links to their full profiles and audio from their introductions to local media (if available). Plus, a list of the KU and K-State players who signed as undrafted free agents.
Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas – Cincinnati Bengals
Adeniji was drafted with the first pick of the sixth round, 180th overall. He was one of the best offensive linemen in the Big 12 his senior year, with his performance paying off as a first-team All-Big 12 selection. The Associated Press also named him second-team all-conference. According to KU Athletics, Adeniji only allowed one sack over his junior and senior seasons. Despite playing left tackle at KU, Adeniji is expected to move to guard in the NFL (which is also where he worked out at the Senior Bowl). In Cincinnati Adeniji will block for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who the Bengals selected with the first pick of the draft.
Kyle Hinton, OT, Washburn – Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings took Hinton with the last of their last of 15 draft picks in the draft, the 253rd overall pick. He’s as decorated as they come at the Division II level, being named a three-time All-American, a four-time All-MIAA selection and two-time all-region pick. This is also the second year in a row an Ichabod has been drafted, after cornerback Corey Ballentine was taken in the sixth round last season. He’s also the fourth Washburn player to be drafted under coach Craig Schurig, joining Balletine, Cary Williams (2008) and Trey Lewis (2007). Like Adeniji, Hinton is expected to move to an interior position in the NFL.
Undrafted free agents
- Azur Kamara, EDGE, Kansas – Dallas Cowboys
- Nick Kaltmeyer, OT, Kansas State – Miami Dolphins
- Dalton Schoen, WR, Kansas State – Los Angeles Chargers
- James Gilbert, RB, Kansas State – Los Angeles Rams
- Reggie Walker, EDGE, Kansas State – Arizona Cardinals
- Trey Dishon, IDL, Kansas State – Cincinnati Bengals