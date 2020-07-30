2020 “Tap That” Topeka’s Brew Festival Canceled
Downtown Topeka, Inc. and the Greater Topeka Partnership announced today that the 2020 Tap That Topeka’s Brew Festival has been canceled. This decision was made by the Partnership resource development and event team, who are working closely with the Shawnee County Health Department to adhere to health guidelines that reduce the spread of COVID-19. This annual festival was previously scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020.
“We are deeply saddened to have to cancel one of Topeka’s most popular events; however, the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors come first,” said Vince Frye, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc. “Tap That is a signature event for Downtown Topeka, and we look forward to once again hosting it in 2021.”
“The Partnership’s resource development and events team is working hard to ensure that our events are suited to the specific guidelines put out by the County. In this case, we had to take into consideration the size of the event, the limited social distancing options, and the risks involved with having so many people in one place, even with it being outdoors,” said Rosa Cavazos, vice president of resource development and events. “We are working to inform brewers and vendors who are involved as well as reimbursing ticketholders.”