2021 FFA National Rankings for Kansas

Aug 6, 2021 @ 8:49pm

The following FFA chapters and members from Kansas received the following rankings, with national finalists still in the running for top honors during the 94th National FFA Convention this October in Indianapolis.

 

National Finalist Chapters

Arkansas City – Premier Chapter: Growing Leaders (Frisbees For Ag (F.F.A.) 2.0)

Ellsworth – Model of Excellence

 

Chapters Awarded State Stars

Three Stars: Arkansas City, Beloit, Clay Center, Ellsworth, Hays, Oxford, Republic County, Riverton, Udall

Two Stars: Blue Valley, Ell-Saline, Fort Scott, Hugoton, Jayhawk-Linn, Marmaton Valley, Minneapolis, Neodesha, Royal Valley, Tonganoxie

One Star: Iola

 

Proficiency Awards

National Finalists

Nathan Holz, Wamego – Diversified Crop Production (Entrepreneurship)

Molly McClure, Hugoton – Diversified Livestock

Kylie March, Labette County – Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production

Derek Larison, Riverton – Turf Grass Management

 

Gold

Wesley Denton, Valley Heights – Beef Production (Entrepreneurship)

Tucker Huseman, Ellsworth – Beef Production (Placement)

Garner Grauerholz, Beloit – Diversified Agricultural Production

Corwin Marten, Holton – Forage Production

Sadie Marchiano, Fort Scott – Sheep Production

Brody Nemecek, Iola – Swine Production (Entrepreneurship)

Katina Bartel, Holton – Veterinary Science

 

Silver

Rachel Sebesta, Ellsworth – Agricultural Education

Morgan Doll, Renwick – Agricultural Mechanics Repair & Maintenance (Placement)

Jay McClure, Hugoton – Agricultural Services

Ashlynn Shea, Junction City – Agriscience Research (Integrated Systems)

Katrina Ball, Republic County – Dairy Production (Placement)

Charlie Wettstein, Hugoton – Diversified Crop Production (Placement)

Claudia Clark, Hugoton – Equine Science (Entrepreneurship)

Grace Dillinger, Hugoton – Equine Science (Placement)

Robert McKain, Minneapolis – Fruit Production

Clay Brillhart, Uniontown – Goat Production

Nicole Popelka, Republic County – Grain Production

Miranda Maulsby, Coffeyville – Nursery Operations

Levi Meiwes, Iola – Poultry Production

Levi Stainbrook, Prairie View – Service Learning

Victoria Bryan, Hugoton – Small Animal Production and Care

James DeRouchey, Wamego – Swine Production (Placement)

Karlie Albright, Royal Valley – Vegetable Production

 

Bronze

Lily Rolf, Burlington – Environmental Science and Natural Resources

Jarred Bohnenkemper, Holton – Forest Management and Products

Jenna Curry, Iola – Landscape Management

 

Agriscience Fair

National Finalists

Candace Lippe and Jenna Fickes, Clay Center – Animal Sciences (Div 2)

Adalyn Pfizenmaier and Gabrielle Koppes, Clay Center – Environmental Services & Natural Resource Systems (Div 2)

Kaden Weltmer, Smith Center – Environmental Services & Natural Resource Systems (Div 3)

Mikayla Dibben, Junction City – Food Products and Processing Systems (Div 3)

Lora Larison, Holton – Plant Systems (Div 1)

Jorja Auld and Nevaeh Beaver, Clay Center – Plant Systems (Div 2)

Juliauna Throckmorton and Jasmine Bruce, Junction City – Plant Systems (Div 6)

Lilye Cartwright and Jada Harding, Junction City – Social Science (Div 4)

 

Bronze

Ava Oentrich, Junction City – Animal Systems (Div 3)

Samantha Zimmerman, Beloit – Animal Systems (Div 5)

Rachel Sebesta, Ellsworth – Power, Structural and Technical Systems (Div 5)

Madison Jacobs, Junction City – Social Science (Div 3)

Ashlynn Shea, Junction City – Social Science (Div 5)

 

