2021 FFA National Rankings for Kansas

The following FFA chapters and members from Kansas received the following rankings, with national finalists still in the running for top honors during the 94th National FFA Convention this October in Indianapolis.
National Finalist Chapters
Arkansas City – Premier Chapter: Growing Leaders (Frisbees For Ag (F.F.A.) 2.0)
Ellsworth – Model of Excellence
Chapters Awarded State Stars
Three Stars: Arkansas City, Beloit, Clay Center, Ellsworth, Hays, Oxford, Republic County, Riverton, Udall
Two Stars: Blue Valley, Ell-Saline, Fort Scott, Hugoton, Jayhawk-Linn, Marmaton Valley, Minneapolis, Neodesha, Royal Valley, Tonganoxie
One Star: Iola
Proficiency Awards
National Finalists
Nathan Holz, Wamego – Diversified Crop Production (Entrepreneurship)
Molly McClure, Hugoton – Diversified Livestock
Kylie March, Labette County – Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production
Derek Larison, Riverton – Turf Grass Management
Gold
Wesley Denton, Valley Heights – Beef Production (Entrepreneurship)
Tucker Huseman, Ellsworth – Beef Production (Placement)
Garner Grauerholz, Beloit – Diversified Agricultural Production
Corwin Marten, Holton – Forage Production
Sadie Marchiano, Fort Scott – Sheep Production
Brody Nemecek, Iola – Swine Production (Entrepreneurship)
Katina Bartel, Holton – Veterinary Science
Silver
Rachel Sebesta, Ellsworth – Agricultural Education
Morgan Doll, Renwick – Agricultural Mechanics Repair & Maintenance (Placement)
Jay McClure, Hugoton – Agricultural Services
Ashlynn Shea, Junction City – Agriscience Research (Integrated Systems)
Katrina Ball, Republic County – Dairy Production (Placement)
Charlie Wettstein, Hugoton – Diversified Crop Production (Placement)
Claudia Clark, Hugoton – Equine Science (Entrepreneurship)
Grace Dillinger, Hugoton – Equine Science (Placement)
Robert McKain, Minneapolis – Fruit Production
Clay Brillhart, Uniontown – Goat Production
Nicole Popelka, Republic County – Grain Production
Miranda Maulsby, Coffeyville – Nursery Operations
Levi Meiwes, Iola – Poultry Production
Levi Stainbrook, Prairie View – Service Learning
Victoria Bryan, Hugoton – Small Animal Production and Care
James DeRouchey, Wamego – Swine Production (Placement)
Karlie Albright, Royal Valley – Vegetable Production
Bronze
Lily Rolf, Burlington – Environmental Science and Natural Resources
Jarred Bohnenkemper, Holton – Forest Management and Products
Jenna Curry, Iola – Landscape Management
Agriscience Fair
Candace Lippe and Jenna Fickes, Clay Center – Animal Sciences (Div 2)
Adalyn Pfizenmaier and Gabrielle Koppes, Clay Center – Environmental Services & Natural Resource Systems (Div 2)
Kaden Weltmer, Smith Center – Environmental Services & Natural Resource Systems (Div 3)
Mikayla Dibben, Junction City – Food Products and Processing Systems (Div 3)
Lora Larison, Holton – Plant Systems (Div 1)
Jorja Auld and Nevaeh Beaver, Clay Center – Plant Systems (Div 2)
Juliauna Throckmorton and Jasmine Bruce, Junction City – Plant Systems (Div 6)
Lilye Cartwright and Jada Harding, Junction City – Social Science (Div 4)
Ava Oentrich, Junction City – Animal Systems (Div 3)
Samantha Zimmerman, Beloit – Animal Systems (Div 5)
Rachel Sebesta, Ellsworth – Power, Structural and Technical Systems (Div 5)
Madison Jacobs, Junction City – Social Science (Div 3)
Ashlynn Shea, Junction City – Social Science (Div 5)