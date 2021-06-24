2021 Kansas Cowboy Poetry Contest and Youth Roundup is Online

Calling all cowboys and cowgirls, or aspiring cowboy poets! The 2021 Kansas Cowboy Poetry Contest is being conducted online, and poets are invited to enter the contest and post videos of them presenting their self-written cowboy poems. Contestants from any state are welcome. Original western-themed poems may be entered in the humorous or serious category. Winners in each category will receive the coveted Governor’s Trophy Buckle and award certificates signed by the Governor of Kansas.
Entries are due online by July 23, 2021. For more information, go to www.cowboypoetrycontest.com.
In addition, a Youth Roundup competition is also being offered online. This contest is for Kansas youth ages 18 or younger only. There is no charge to enter the Youth Roundup. Contestants will be asked to write an original western-themed poem and post a video of their presentation of it online. The top three winners will receive educational scholarships of $500, $300, and $200, in addition to gift cards to leading western wear stores and award certificates signed by the Governor.
Youth roundup entries are due online by August 6, 2021. For more information, go to www.cowboypoetryyouthroundup.com.
“We are mighty appreciative of the sponsors who make these awards possible,” said contest chair Ron Wilson of rural Manhattan. “Many thanks to the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation, the Kansas Farm Bureau, and the Kansas and Western Wordsmiths Chapters of the International Western Music Association,” Wilson said.
Other members of the contest committee are Jeff Davidson of Eureka, Martha Farrell of Towanda, Orin Friesen of Benton, and Brad Hamilton of Hoyt.