2022 Kansas Gubernatorial Debate at the Kansas State Fair Presented by 580 WIBW/Kansas Radio Networks

The 580 WIBW Radio/Kansas Radio Networks Gubernatorial Debate took place, on Saturday, at Peoples Bank & Trust Arena at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. It featured Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and State Attorney General Derek Schmidt. A select media panel, asked questions of the two candidates in front of a raucous crowd of supporters for both candidates. The broadcast of the Kansas Gubernatorial Debate was made possible by Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, CoBank, Kansas Wheat, Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Corn, Kansas Chamber, Kansas Soybean Commission and the Kansas Bankers Association.