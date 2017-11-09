The 20th Annual Winter Wonderland is at the Lake Shawnee campground! Each year, from the night before Thanksgiving (Wed 11/22) to New Years Eve (12/31), from 6p-10p, Winter Wonderland lights up a 2 mile stretch at Lake Shawnee.

All proceeds from Winter Wonderland benefit TARC. TARC provides service, support and advocacy to 2,500 children, families and adults with developmental, intellectual and related disabilities and delays in the Greater Topeka area. To learn more about TARC, click HERE.

Make sure you pick up a special edition Razzle Dazzle glasses – these are available when you pull up to Winter Wonderland, and there are only a limited amount available for the 20th Anniversary!

Take part in one of Winter Wonderland’s special events. Click on the special event to learn more!