WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


70°F
Clear
Feels Like 70°
Winds SSE 24 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy75°
56°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm75°
46°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain53°
41°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear65°
47°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy70°
51°

21st Annual Midland Care Celebration Walk!

by on April 24, 2017 at 12:17 PM (30 mins ago)

Celebrate and honor the lives of those you love at the 21st annual Midland Care Celebration Walk! On May 12th take a walk around their 22 acre campus and enjoy luminaries, family friendly activities, entertainers, and food! This years event will start at 6:00 p.m. and last until dusk.

The theme of Midland Care’s Celebration Walk is Celebrating the Dash of Life, honoring the dash between the day we are born and the day we die. This is their major fundraiser for the year with funds being used to provide hospice care to anyone who needs it, regardless of ability to pay. Each year, Midland Care provides over $500,000 in uncompensated care, keeping the promise we made 38 years ago to accept all referrals.

To find out more on how to make donations and general information about the Walk, click here!