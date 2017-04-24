Celebrate and honor the lives of those you love at the 21st annual Midland Care Celebration Walk! On May 12th take a walk around their 22 acre campus and enjoy luminaries, family friendly activities, entertainers, and food! This years event will start at 6:00 p.m. and last until dusk.

The theme of Midland Care’s Celebration Walk is Celebrating the Dash of Life, honoring the dash between the day we are born and the day we die. This is their major fundraiser for the year with funds being used to provide hospice care to anyone who needs it, regardless of ability to pay. Each year, Midland Care provides over $500,000 in uncompensated care, keeping the promise we made 38 years ago to accept all referrals.

