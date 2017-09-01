WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


78°F
Clear
Feels Like 78°
Winds ESE 8 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast81°
62°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear87°
63°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear91°
68°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy92°
60°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain73°
51°

22-year-old Holton man sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for raping two women

by on September 1, 2017 at 4:35 PM (2 hours ago)

A 22-year-old northeast Kansas man whose case divided his hometown has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for raping two women.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Jacob Ewing of Holton was also sentenced Friday to pay more than $100,000 in restitution and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Ewing was convicted in June of raping and sodomizing one woman in 2016 and raping another in 2014. He was also convicted of battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and charges related to furnishing alcohol to minors.

Ewing earlier was acquitted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.  He’s awaiting trial on charges that include attempted rape and sexual exploitation of a child.  The allegations divided Holton, where he was an athlete from a well-known family.
___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.