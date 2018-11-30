22-year-old sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting of KCK police captain

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a Kansas police captain.

The Kansas City Star reports Jamaal Lewis was sentenced Friday for first-degree felony murder in the July 2016 death of Captain Robert Melton.

The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with a chance of parole in 25 years.

Sentences for aggravated assault and shooting into an unoccupied building will run consecutively to each other and to the life sentence.

Lewis was initially charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty last month to the reduced charge.

Melton was searching for suspects in a drive-by shooting when he saw Lewis walking and tried to block him with his car. Prosecutors say Lewis pulled a handgun and fired several shots at Melton’s vehicle.