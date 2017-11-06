WIBW News Now!

UPDATE: Authorities ID man found dead at scene of Lawrence house fire; homicide investigation underway

by on November 6, 2017 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found inside a burning home south of Lawrence.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of East 1200 Road on reports of a house fire and gunshots in the area.

Sgt. Kristen Channel says deputies arrived and found the house engulfed in flames. Fire crews responded a short time later and extinguished the flames.

While searching the house, authorities found the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was found inside the home.

Channel, in a news release sent Monday morning, says the man has been identified as 34-year-old Joel Wales, of Eudora. The was initially considered “suspicious” and is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call the Douglas County or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).

