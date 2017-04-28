24-hour restaurant in SW Topeka robbed at gunpoint, suspects at large

Topeka police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at The Mexican Taco Shop, 1901 SW 10th St.

According to a release, officers responded to an alarm at the restaurant around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

An employee told police two male suspects walked in carrying guns and robbed the business.

The suspects, one black, the other white, were said to be in their late teens. Both had their faces covered and one was wearing a grey hoodie.

They fled the scene and remain at large.

No injuries were reported.

This marks the second overnight armed robbery at the 24-hour restaurant in two months. The last incident occurred on Tuesday, February 14.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.