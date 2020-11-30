2A State Football Championship highlights pres. by Envista Credit Union – Rossville vs. Hoisington
The Rossville Bulldawgs are state champions for the fourth time in program history after holding off the Hoisington Cardinals in a battle of undefeated 2A titans 27-20.
The Bulldawgs got out to an early lead, going ahead 14-0 at halftime over the Cardinals. Rossville scored on its first drive, capping it with the first of three touchdown runs by junior quarter Torrey Horak, then later in the first half Horak connected with senior receiver Bo Reeves for a touchdown pass.
After the break the game got wild, starting with a pair of interceptions thrown by Horak, who threw just two during the whole season up until Saturday. Hoisington scored its first touchdown on a 17-yard scramble by senior quarterback Mason Haxton. Rossville responded soon after, though, with Horak sprinting 67 yards to the house on a third-down carry, extending the lead to 20-6.
Hoisington cut the game back down to a one-score deficit with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Haxton to senior Cole Steinert early in the first quarter. Each team would get to the end zone once more, with Rossville cashing in from one yard out after a Hoisington fumble on its own goal line, then the Haxton-Steinert connection pulling off another touchdown pass a drive later. Rossville’s defense wrapped the game up with another key forced fumble with just over two minutes to go, giving the Bulldawgs the opportunity to run out the clock on their fourth title since 2014.
